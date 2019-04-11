Can you help in search for relatives of railway engineer Sir Vincent Raven - get in touch

The North Eastern Locomotive Preservation Group - based at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway - is searching for relatives of Sir Vincent Raven to join the railway’s celebrations for Q6 63395 locomotive centenary year.

Sir Vincent Raven was an English railway engineer, and was chief mechanical engineer of the North Eastern Railway (NER) from 1910 to 1922.

He was known for the development of the T1 engine by designing the superheated outside cylinder class T2 0-8-0s for handling the heavy goods trains of the NER. The T2s, or Q6s as they were later classified by the London and North Eastern Railway and British Railways, were only a very few pre-grouping steam locomotives to survive right up to the end of steam on British railways.

A total of 120 engines were built at the Darlington Works between 1913 and 1918 which proved to be extremely successful, carrying on a fine NER tradition for freight haulage right up until the demise of steam in the North East in 1967.

Living relatives to Sir Vincent Raven are encouraged to get in touch so that they can celebrate the Q6 63395 locomotive centenary. A celebration train service will take place on the 1st May, where the locomotive will be hauling dignitaries in her original livery, dating back to 1918. Contact chris.lawson@nelpg.org.uk detailing your family connection.

Visitors and passengers can view the Q6, which will be in operation at NYMR’s Behind the Scenes event during the May Bank Holiday (May 4 to 6).

Tickets start from Adults £27, Children £13.50 and Family Tickets (2 Adults & 2 Children) £56 for a Pickering to Grosmont, return ticket. For more information about NYMR, or to book tickets, please visit nymr.co.uk.

