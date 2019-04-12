Can you help? Police appeal to trace missing Freddie

Police have appealed for help to find a missing Billingham teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Freddie Howe did not return home after school yesterday.

Freddie is white, 5’8” tall and has a fair complexion. He has brown hair in a short back and sides style, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and burgundy trainers.

He may be in or around Port Clarence and officers are currently searching the area for him.

If you have seen Freddie or know where he is, please contact us via the 101 number quoting Event 60516.