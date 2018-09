A car fire is being treated as arson by brigade chiefs.

The vehicle was found on fire in a ditch on Brierton Lane, Hartlepool, near a quarry at 7.10am today.

One crew from Hartlepool Community Fire Station attended the call.

Crew manager Brookes said: "The car was well alight when we got there. We believe it was deliberate."

It is believed the vehicle was an Audi TT.