Carillion apprentices build new foundations thanks to roofing firm

Apprentices from collapsed construction giant have begun rebuilding their careers.

Blackhall-based Findley Roofing & Building extended a helping hand to a group of 16 to 18-year-olds affected by the firm’s failure.

As part of “The Findley Academy”, 14 new apprentices have completed their HSE training with Newcastle College in partnership with CITB and are thriving in the dynamic environment.

Newcastle College and CITB have provided support and funding for training of the apprentices, who have all attained health and safety qualifications, worked at height and learnt about ladder safety.

The group have also been taught how to safely complete manual handling and have been slating and tiling in their first weeks. They will be putting their new skills into practice, as all of the apprentices are set to start their onsite training.

Director Grant Findley said: “All the apprentices are working very hard and Matt from CITB has reported they are doing extremely well.

“They are all showing excellent timekeeping skills, look smart and have integrated into the group well.

“We are pleased that all of the apprentices are showing an excellent example for Findley Roofing & Building.”

Anyone affected by Carillion’s collapse can contact the Findley Roofing & Building team on (0191) 4173422 or send a CV directly to the company at sales@findleyroofing.co.uk.