Carnival time to celebrate role of Hartlepool carers

It was carnival time in Hartlepool to celebrate the work of carers in the town.

As part of National Carers Week a huge range of events were held throughout the town in a bid to highlight the vital role that carers play.

The day went really, really well Christine Fewster

Among the events was a Carers’ Carnival, which was held at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

As well as dozens of stalls, there was a range of entertainment, including circus acts, and food outlets.

Christine Fewster, Hartlepool Carers’ CEO, said everyone had a great day at the event.

She said: “The day went really, really well, we must have had more than 200 people coming along.”

Christine said as well as carers and their families, there were lots of organisations on hand with information.

The carnival was part of a week-long event organised by Hartlepool Carers to recognise the work carers do and to raise awareness of the support they need.

Throughout the week there was also a coffee morning, a young carers’ celebration, craft days and an information roadshow.

Christine said the feedback they had had during the week from across the town has been great.

She said: “I do think in Hartlepool we are starting to widen opportunities for carers. People are understanding more about it.

“It is vast the amount of caring that goes on.

“I think people used to believe only older people were carers, but that’s not the case. We have had children as young as five-years-old being carers.”

She said it is up to everyone in the community and professionals to make sure carers’ needs are met.