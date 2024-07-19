Casualty rescued from first floor of Hartlepool home during early morning blaze

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One casualty had to be rescued from an early morning house fire as three fire engines turned out from Billingham and Hartlepool.

Emergency services attended a fire on Eton Street at 2.30am on Friday, July 19.

One casualty was rescued from the first floor by the Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one thermal image camera and one positive pressure ventilation fan.

Five percent of fire damage was caused to the living room and there was light smoke logging throughout the property.

Related topics:CasualtyHartlepoolBillinghamEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice