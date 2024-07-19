Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One casualty had to be rescued from an early morning house fire as three fire engines turned out from Billingham and Hartlepool.

Emergency services attended a fire on Eton Street at 2.30am on Friday, July 19.

One casualty was rescued from the first floor by the Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Officers used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one thermal image camera and one positive pressure ventilation fan.

Five percent of fire damage was caused to the living room and there was light smoke logging throughout the property.