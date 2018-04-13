'Certain disaster' averted as car seized and removed from streets in Hartlepool

A car seen 'scorching' along a Hartlepool street with smoke coming from a damaged front wheel has been seized by police.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) prevented "certain disaster" by removing the Vauxhall Corsa from the roads, according to the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

The car was seen on Cornwall Street and eventually stopped in Gloucester Street, according to the police, and posed a 'serious threat' to those inside and outside the vehicle.

On Facebook, a post from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "Certain disaster was prevented by Hartlepool PCSOs at lunchtime (yesterday) when the Vauxhall Corsa pictured was seized and removed from the roads after being seen scorching along Cornwall Street at high speed with smoke cascading from one of the two damaged front wheels.

"The vehicle, which eventually stopped in Gloucester Street, posed a serious threat not only to the driver and his passenger, but also to other motorists and members of the public, and anyone finding themselves embroiled in an incident with the vehicle would have found the unlicensed and uninsured driver had left them substantially out of pocket."