Chance to find out more about Hartlepool’s new £18m bypass at consultation events this month

Residents in Hartlepool are being urged to have their say on the proposed £18million bypass.

A range of consultation events are being held by Hartlepool Borough Council to give people the opportunity to give their views on proposed route and design for a bypass of Elwick village.

It would play a vital part in the continued growth and prosperity of the borough Coun Kevin Cranney

The bypass would be to the north of the village and would include a grade separated junction – a new bridge over the A19, with associated sliproads - in place of one of the existing A19 Elwick junctions.

Council chiefs have applied for £18million in grants and the authority hopes to secure full funding from outside sources to pay for the major road scheme, which will be linked to the building of more than 2,000 new homes in Hartlepool.

The project – which is subject to planning permission – forms part of the Hartlepool Local Plan and would reduce traffic flow through Elwick, thereby also helping to improve road safety in the village.

The council says it will also improve safety at the A19 Elwick junctions by removing the need for traffic to turn right across the southbound carriageway of the A19 to get to and from Elwick.

It would also provide a much-needed third route into Hartlepool, reducing congestion on the A689 and A179, and provide a vital transport link to enable the development of areas earmarked for hundreds of new homes to the west of Hartlepool.

The council has designed the plans working closely with Highways England and the aim would be to complete the bypass by spring 2020.

The public consultations will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, January, 24, 25 and 26, in the main square of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre from 10am to 2pm.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Not only would the bypass substantially reduce traffic through Elwick and help improve road safety, as a third route into Hartlepool and as the main access to hundreds of proposed new homes, it would play a vital part in the continued growth and prosperity of the borough.

“I very much hope people will take the time to drop into one of the consultation events to study our proposals and give us their views.”

Anyone who isn’t able to attend the consultation, but would like to find out more, should contact Kieran Bostock on (01429) 284291 or email: kieran.bostock@hartlepool.gov.uk