Chance to quiz Hartlepool community safety chiefs in web chat

Hartlepool residents are being offered a chance to question community safety chiefs online by taking part in a “web chat”.

It will take place from 6.05pm-7pm on Monday, immediately after a Face the Public event which is to be held in the Council Chamber at the town’s Civic Centre.

Hartlepool Civic Centre

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chairman of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, will join partnership colleagues in hosting the chat.

Residents can post questions in advance to the @HpoolCouncil account on Twitter and they should include #SaferHpool at the end of their Tweet.

They can also “like” the Hartlepool Council Facebook page – which can be found at www.facebook.com/hartlepoolcouncil - and send their questions via a message to the page.

Coun Akers-Belcher said: “The Face the Public event is a chance for residents to have their say in person in setting priorities for tackling crime and improving community safety in Hartlepool.

“However, some people may be unable to attend so the web chat gives them another way of engaging with the Safer Hartlepool Partnership.

“We are committed to listening to local people and responding to their concerns wherever possible and we would welcome people’s online questions.”

The Face the Public event will see the official launch of the new Hartlepool Community Safety Team, an initiative that has brought together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade under one roof at Hartlepool Police Station in Avenue Road.

The aim of the team is to improve information sharing and ensure that residents benefit from a joined-up approach to tackling community safety issues.

A short film outlining the role of the team will be screened at the event.

The full timetable for the Face the Public will see registration at 3.30pm before an introduction to the Safer Hartlepool Partnership at 4pm.

Hartlepool Community Safety Team will show a short film at 4.20pm before a public question time at 5.10pm.

Closing remarks will be at 5.50pm.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event or take part in the web chat can still comment on community safety issues that concern them by completing an online survey.

The survey which should take only around five minutes to complete, can be accessed at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/community-safety-plan until Friday, March 2.