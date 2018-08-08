Charity going the extra mile with new shop opening planned this month

A Hartlepool charity is going the extra mile to raise funds with the launch of a new charity shop in the town.

Miles For Men and Walk for Women are hard at work on getting the shop in York Road ready for their planned opening in Tuesday, August 28.

It is intended to help boost the coffers of the charity that has raised £269,000 for cancer research and local causes since it was formed.

Director Stephen Picton said: “We are going the extra mile to bring something else to the town.

“We will be selling anything we can get our hands on; furniture, clothes, bric-a-brac, DVDs and CDs.

“We would like to sell bigger items if we can get a van to transport them in.

“We will also have our own branded stuff such as hoodies, polo shirts and T-shirts from past races.

“We will also be getting wristbands and key rings made.”

The idea for the shop came from Miles for Men founder Michael Day after speaking to the owner of the shop which is next to the charity’s offices.

It is hoped the income from the shop will fund the charity’s caravan at Crimdon Dene which provides a welcome break for families going through tough times.

Stephen added: “We should make enough from the shop to help towards the caravan and the £4,500 fees for that.

“Every other penny we make after paying the rent will go back into the community and help families across the town.”

Volunteers from the charity have been hard at work for the last couple of weeks both inside the shop and out and about collecting donations.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of supporters braved the rain for the annual Miles For Men and Walk For Women at Seaton Carew.

Among the inspirational entrants were four-year-old Dottie O’Keefe who had an operation to help her walk and Tommy Fletcher who has terminal cancer, who have both been supported by the charity.

To date the charity has raised over £269,000, and aims to break the £300,000 mark this year.