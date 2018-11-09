Check out Hartlepool’s new cafe-bar set to open this weekend serving 30 different types of gin

Hartlepool drinkers will be able to say cheers this weekend when a new cafe-bar opens in town.

The new venue called Juniper Lounge based at 37 Church Street, will officially open its doors to punters tomorrow offering around 30 different types of gin, along with a packed food and drink menu.

The Juniper Lounge, Church Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The venture comes as Hartlepool Borough Council looks to regenerate the area as part of a £3.4m project.

Church Street has already been made more pedestrian-friendly and generally improved by widening pavements to accommodate students using the new College of Art and Design campus and trees have been removed, laying new paving and installing new road surfaces.

And bar owners Stephen Collinson and Amro Fathy Galal Selim hope that their new venture will encourage more business to the area.

Stephen, 32, already runs recruitment agency NE Recruitment along with his wife, which is based upstairs in the same building as the new bar.

Stephen Collinson (left) and Amro Fathy Galal Selim inside of their new venture, The Juniper Lounge, Church Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

While his business partner Amro, 35, already owns restaurant Matteo’s in Seaton Carew.

Stephen, from Dyke House, Hartlepool, said: “We lease the building and one of the floors was empty, so we move the recruitment agency upstairs and are opening up the gin bar downstairs.

“Church Street is being regenerated and we saw a gap in the market for a high-end bar, as Hartlepool has not got a gin bar at the moment. “We hope it will encourage more business to the area and are quite excited about it.”

The bar - which has taken on an industrial-style of decor with exposed brick - looks set to be a real treat for gin fans, featuring a wide-variety of gins all served in beautiful gin glasses.

Bottles of Gin on the bar of the Juniper Lounge, Church Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

A range of cocktails, larger and beers, as well as hot drinks will also be on the menu, alongside a range of food including sandwiches and English-tapas.

The cafe-bar will be open from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 11pm on Sundays.