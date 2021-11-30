Child taken to hospital after collision with van near Hartlepool primary school

Seaton Lane is closed between Brenda Road and Jutland Road after the incident near Golden Flatts Primary School this morning, Tuesday, November 30.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed a child had been treated at the scene by a team from the North East Ambulance Service before being transferred to hospital.

“Police received a call just after 8.30am today reporting a primary age child had been in collision with a white van on Seaton Lane,” she said.

"The child is believed to have suffered a head injury and was tended to at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the James Cook University Hospital.”

She urged motorists to avoid the area while an investigation is carried ou, addint: “Seaton Lane has been closed to allow collision investigation work to get underway so we would ask motorists to seek alternative routes.”

Seaton Lane is closed for accident investigation work

