News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Child taken to University Hospital of North Tees after collision with car in Hartlepool

A child has been taken to hospital after being in a collision with a car on a busy Hartlepool road.
By Mark Payne
Published 7th Jul 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services including the North East Ambulance Service attended the incident on the town’s Easington Road at around 4pm on Friday, July 7.

The ambulance service said the youngster, who was on foot, suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital in Stockton for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 16:06 this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident involving a young pedestrian and a car on Easington Road in Hartlepool.

Easington Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDEasington Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Easington Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

"We sent an emergency ambulance crew and a Clinical Team Leader and took the patient to North Tees [hospital] with a leg injury."

It is understood the road was closed for a short time while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Read More
Police appeal to trace man after town centre assault
Related topics:HartlepoolEmergency servicesNorth East Ambulance Service