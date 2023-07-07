Emergency services including the North East Ambulance Service attended the incident on the town’s Easington Road at around 4pm on Friday, July 7.

The ambulance service said the youngster, who was on foot, suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital in Stockton for treatment.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 16:06 this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident involving a young pedestrian and a car on Easington Road in Hartlepool.

Easington Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"We sent an emergency ambulance crew and a Clinical Team Leader and took the patient to North Tees [hospital] with a leg injury."