Cleveland Fire brigade called to Hartlepool social club following reports of blaze
Emergency services attended a derelict Hartlepool social club after reports of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the Engineers Social Club, in Raby Road, just before 2pm on Wednesday (October 4).
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called on 04/10/2023 at 13.56 to an incident on Wesley Square in Hartlepool. Two fire engines were in attendance.
"Fire location believed to be extinguished on arrival, but further search began. Two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation used. 1% fire damage to building.
"We left the scene at 14.58.”