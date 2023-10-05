Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to the Engineers Social Club, in Raby Road, just before 2pm on Wednesday (October 4).

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called on 04/10/2023 at 13.56 to an incident on Wesley Square in Hartlepool. Two fire engines were in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fire location believed to be extinguished on arrival, but further search began. Two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation used. 1% fire damage to building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...