Cleveland Fire Brigade respond to house fire in Hartlepool late on Sunday night
One person was given first aid after a late night kitchen fire.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a house in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday night.
Details provided by Cleveland Fire Brigade said there was 70% fire and heat damage caused to the kitchen and the whole of the ground floor suffered smoke damage.
One fire engine from Hartlepool Community Fire Station close by attended after the call came in at around 11.15pm on March 12.
They used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to deal with the fire.
The brigade stated: “One casualty was given 1st aid at the scene by fire brigade personnel.”
They left the scene at 12.30am.
No damage was visible at the house on Monday morning.
Cleveland Fire Brigade offers free home safety visits. To arrange one, contact your local fire station or call Cleveland Fire Brigade on (01429) 874063 or visit www.clevelandfire.gov.uk