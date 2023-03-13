Firefighters responded to the fire at a house in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday night.

Details provided by Cleveland Fire Brigade said there was 70% fire and heat damage caused to the kitchen and the whole of the ground floor suffered smoke damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fire engine from Hartlepool Community Fire Station close by attended after the call came in at around 11.15pm on March 12.

The house in Burbank Street, Hartlepool.

They used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to deal with the fire.

The brigade stated: “One casualty was given 1st aid at the scene by fire brigade personnel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They left the scene at 12.30am.

No damage was visible at the house on Monday morning.