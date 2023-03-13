News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Fire Brigade respond to house fire in Hartlepool late on Sunday night

One person was given first aid after a late night kitchen fire.

By Mark Payne
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:21am

Firefighters responded to the fire at a house in Burbank Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday night.

Details provided by Cleveland Fire Brigade said there was 70% fire and heat damage caused to the kitchen and the whole of the ground floor suffered smoke damage.

One fire engine from Hartlepool Community Fire Station close by attended after the call came in at around 11.15pm on March 12.

The house in Burbank Street, Hartlepool.
They used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to deal with the fire.

The brigade stated: “One casualty was given 1st aid at the scene by fire brigade personnel.”

They left the scene at 12.30am.

No damage was visible at the house on Monday morning.

Cleveland Fire Brigade offers free home safety visits. To arrange one, contact your local fire station or call Cleveland Fire Brigade on (01429) 874063 or visit www.clevelandfire.gov.uk

