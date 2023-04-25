News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Fire Brigade tackle blaze at Hartlepool's largest allotment site in early hours

Firefighters were called to a Hartlepool allotment site in the early hours of the morning after a blaze broke out.

By Mark Payne
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

Three fire engines attended the site on Nicholson Field West, in the King Oswy area at around 3am on Tuesday, April 25.

It was reported large flames could be seen from several streets away.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The allotment site at Nicholson’s Field West, King Oswy.The allotment site at Nicholson’s Field West, King Oswy.
The allotment site at Nicholson’s Field West, King Oswy.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said two plots were involved and they used two hose reel jets to put the fire out.

A brigade spokesperson said: "We were called on April 25, 2023, at 2.49am to an incident at Nicholson Field West, King Oswy in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Headland.

"The cause is not being treated as suspicious. We left the scene by 3.49am."

One of the plot holders attended on Tuesday afternoon to make the site safe and secure but did not wish to comment.

The allotment site is said to be Hartlepool's largest with 167 plots.

