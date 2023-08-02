Cleveland Fire Brigade to investigate suspected arson at derelict Hartlepool pub the Wok Inn
Firefighters were called to an incident at the Wok Inn in West View Road just before 3.30pm on Tuesday (August 1).
Three fire engines attended the scene, formerly the Touchdown pub, and spent nearly two hours battling the flames.
Cleveland Fire Brigade has said the cause of the blaze is believed to be deliberate.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to an incident on 01/08/2023 at 15.17 on West View Road in Hartlepool.
"Three fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool. Derelict building alight. 10% fire damage to ground floor, 100% smoke damage to ground floor, 40% smoke damage to first floor.
"Three hose reels, eight breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation used.
"Investigations will begin as per our usual procedure, but the cause is believed to be deliberate.”
The brigade left the scene just at around 5pm.