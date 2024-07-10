Cleveland Police appeal for dash cam footage after four-vehicle crash on A19

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for dash cam footage after a four-vehicle collision on the A19.

A woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to hospital after the incident on the A19 northbound Mandale interchange on Tuesday, July 9.

Police were called around 1pm to the collision involving a grey Mercedes, red Kia, Ford Transit Tipper and an Audi A4.

And officers believe a fifth vehicle may have made off from the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit Tipper, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs.

The woman and an 11-year-old girl, who were travelling in the Mercedes, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact them.

Call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number SE24129429.