Lewis was last seen around 6pm on Sunday, January 28, on Station Road in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

One month to the day of Lewis’s last confirmed sighting, neighbourhood police are delivering hundreds of leaflets to homes in the area near to where he was last seen.

The leaflets ask residents on Station Road and surrounding areas to check sheds and outhouses for any signs of disturbance or anyone living there.

Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Lewis Penfold-Roche?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, said: “It is now one month to the day that Lewis was last seen, and we remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

"I would like to reiterate to Lewis, if he’s reading this, that lots of people are really concerned for him and everyone wants to know he’s safe so please contact police or friends and family.”

Searches by specialist search teams have been carried out including railway lines and embankments, as well as extensive enquiries with Lewis’ family and friends and scouring hours of CCTV footage.

He is described as having a London accent, 6ft tall, mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark red coat, green/silver backpack, black jogging bottoms, and a black skeleton jumper.

CCTV images of Lewis the day he went missing on January 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police directly as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting reference 017293 or go online at mipp.police.uk