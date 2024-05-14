Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Hartlepool in which an air ambulance was called out.

Emergency services attended Maxwell Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday, May 12, following reports of somebody being injured.

A large number of police vehicles are reported to have attended. The air ambulance landed near Manor Community Academy but upon arrival was not needed.

Cleveland Police said: “Police attended Maxwell Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon, 12th May, following an incident in the street.

The air ambulance landed near the incident on Maxwell Road, Hartlepool on Sunday, May 12.

"Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.”

The North East Ambulance Service also attended the scene. It said: “We were called at 4.30pm on Sunday 12 May to a person injured on Maxwell Road, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic, a double crewed ambulance and were supported by Great North Air Ambulance. We were stood down at the scene by the police.”