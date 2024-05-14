Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses to incident in Hartlepool street attended by Great North Air Ambulance
Emergency services attended Maxwell Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday, May 12, following reports of somebody being injured.
A large number of police vehicles are reported to have attended. The air ambulance landed near Manor Community Academy but upon arrival was not needed.
Cleveland Police said: “Police attended Maxwell Road, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon, 12th May, following an incident in the street.
"Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.”
The North East Ambulance Service also attended the scene. It said: “We were called at 4.30pm on Sunday 12 May to a person injured on Maxwell Road, Hartlepool.
"We dispatched a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic, a double crewed ambulance and were supported by Great North Air Ambulance. We were stood down at the scene by the police.”
Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101.
