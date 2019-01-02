Cleveland Police claim to have seized nearly £3m from drug gangs

Cleveland Police say they seized £2,830,845 worth of drugs last year - including a cannabis farm of more than 700 plants in Hartlepool and one worth £680k in Stockton.

Suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, amphetamines and ‘MDMA’ tablets were also recovered during 2018 as part of investigations by the force’s community drug enforcement team.

Cash totalling £30,000 was also seized from suspected criminals during raids and the execution of warrants.

Det Sgt Max Leonard said: “Drug recoveries are largely down to intelligence-led policing and members of the public can assist with this.

“We are very thankful for the public’s support when they come forward with information.

Examples of 2018’s drug recoveries include:

*In January a cannabis farm of more than 700 plants thought to be worth around £437,000 was found in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

*In September, 600 suspected MDMA tablets with a street value of £6,000 were recovered from an address in Stockton. A man was arrested and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

* In October a cannabis farm with a street value of around £680,000 was dismantled by police in Yarm Road, Stockton.

Typical signs of a cannabis being grown inside a property include a strong smell, bright lights in the address at unusual times of day and unusual heat from the property, caused by artificial lighting.

This may be seen when frost or snow clears from the roof quickly in comparison to neighbouring properties.