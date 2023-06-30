News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police investigate after report Vauxhall Corsa set on fire on Hartlepool estate

Police are investigating after a car was reportedly set on fire on a driveway.
By Mark Payne
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:45 BST

A Vauxhall Corsa suffered damage in the incident in Goldfinch Road, at Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, late on Wednesday night.

Cleveland Police have issued an appeal and are asking residents in the area to check any home CCTV or doorbell footage.

The force said: “Police received a report that a silver Vauxhall Corsa had been set alight on Goldfinch Road in Hartlepool at around 11.45pm on Wednesday 29th June.

The fire brigade at the incident on Wednesday night.The fire brigade at the incident on Wednesday night.
“Officers are investigating and ask anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Two fire engines from the town attended after being called to the address at 11.47pm.

The brigade said the car was alight on the driveway. They used one jet to extinguish it.

The car was said to have suffered 5% fire damage to the grill and engine. It was out just before midnight.

