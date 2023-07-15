News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police issue appeal as four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Billingham and one man arrested

Two men have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Billingham.
By Mark Payne
Published 15th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read

Police say it happened just before 1.10pm at the junction of Bentley Avenue and Cowpen Lane and involved a grey Audi and a white Transit van.

Two passengers aged in their 20s from the van sustained very serious injuries and are currently in James Cook University Hospital.

Two other men, one in his 20s and one is his 30s, sustained what are believed to be more minor injuries and were treated at the scene before going to the same hospital to be checked over.

The collision happened at the junction of Bentley Avenue and Cowpen Lane, Billingham. (Photo: Google)The collision happened at the junction of Bentley Avenue and Cowpen Lane, Billingham. (Photo: Google)
The collision happened at the junction of Bentley Avenue and Cowpen Lane, Billingham. (Photo: Google)
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and was being questioned.

Cleveland Police said: “We would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, as well as anyone with dash cam/other footage to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 138735.”

Bentley Avenue and Cowpen Lane were closed for several hours and reopened around 7pm.

