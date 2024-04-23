Cleveland Police issue appeal for footage after Ford Fiesta crashes into barn wall injuring six young people
Four men and two women, all in their late teens and early 20s, were hurt when a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec collided with a barn wall on Coal Lane in Wolviston, near Billingham.
It happened at around 12.10am on Sunday, April 21.
Cleveland Police stated: “All six occupants of the vehicle attended local hospitals for injuries including some fractures, with one man also sustaining spinal injuries.
“A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after officers’ arrival at the scene, on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen and for dangerous driving.”
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to contact them as enquiries continue.
Police say no other vehicles were involved. The Zetec is believed to have travelled from Wolviston village centr, up Durham Road and turned right onto Coal Lane before the collision took place.
Contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 072323.
