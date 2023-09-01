Cleveland Police launch arson investigation after Hartlepool flat suffers significant damage in early hours blaze
Three fire engines attended the incident in Sheriff Street at around 2am on Friday, September 1.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said on its incidents webpage that 70% of the property’s living room was damaged in the blaze while the whole flat suffered smoke damage.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose and a positive pressure ventilation fan used to extinguish fire which was reported just before 2am.
Appliances from Hartlepool and Billingham stations responded to the incident which took around an hour to deal with.
The police also attended during the incident and scene of crime officers returned on Friday afternoon.
There were no reports of any casualties.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police confirmed they attended the fire at around 2.05am.
They said no one was injured and fire brigade stated it was deliberate so an investigation is ongoing into arson.