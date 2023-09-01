Three fire engines attended the incident in Sheriff Street at around 2am on Friday, September 1.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said on its incidents webpage that 70% of the property’s living room was damaged in the blaze while the whole flat suffered smoke damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose and a positive pressure ventilation fan used to extinguish fire which was reported just before 2am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property taped off by police following the fire which is said to be deliberate.

Appliances from Hartlepool and Billingham stations responded to the incident which took around an hour to deal with.

The police also attended during the incident and scene of crime officers returned on Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police confirmed they attended the fire at around 2.05am.