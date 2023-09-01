News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Cleveland Police launch arson investigation after Hartlepool flat suffers significant damage in early hours blaze

An arson investigation has been launched after a fire caused significant damage to a flat in Hartlepool in the early hours of the morning.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:50 BST

Three fire engines attended the incident in Sheriff Street at around 2am on Friday, September 1.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said on its incidents webpage that 70% of the property’s living room was damaged in the blaze while the whole flat suffered smoke damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose and a positive pressure ventilation fan used to extinguish fire which was reported just before 2am.

The property taped off by police following the fire which is said to be deliberate.The property taped off by police following the fire which is said to be deliberate.
The property taped off by police following the fire which is said to be deliberate.
Most Popular

Appliances from Hartlepool and Billingham stations responded to the incident which took around an hour to deal with.

The police also attended during the incident and scene of crime officers returned on Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police confirmed they attended the fire at around 2.05am.

They said no one was injured and fire brigade stated it was deliberate so an investigation is ongoing into arson.

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland PoliceAppliancesBillingham