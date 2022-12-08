It has funding to work with a limited number of rural landowners to identify suitable pond sites then organise and cover the costs of pond excavation or, in certain circumstances, pond restoration.

As great crested newt larvae spend their time in open water, rather than around vegetation, they require large ponds with no fish for successful breeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, these aren’t garden but more substantial areas of water that will benefit not only great crested newts but other wildlife as well.

The Tees Valley Wildlife Trust is looking for landowners in the Stockton and Hartlepool areas that can help provide a home for great crested newts.

The required surface area of the ponds to be excavated or restored is a minimum of 150m square or 12m by 12m.

There are other criteria which need to be met such as close proximity to mapped populations of great crested newts, suitable habitat for newt migration, location within a certain distance of existing ponds and low risk of disturbance from waterfowl, livestock or the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being able to put ponds back into the landscape will help protect, build or maintain existing great crested newt populations and benefit other wildlife as well.

If you are a farmer, smallholder, or other rural landholder who would be interested in seeing if you could qualify for a wildlife pond on your property then please contact the Tees Valley Wildlife Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad