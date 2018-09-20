Courtney Hadwin set to follow in footsteps of region's singing stars

Teenage singer Courtney Hadwin in the latest from the region to have a taste of success on TV with her incredible voice.

The 14-year-old from Hesleden, made it through to the final of America's Got Talent but narrowly missed out on winning the title, coming sixth place.

During her time on the hit show, the pupil from The Academy at Shotton Hall, amassed a huge following of fans who loved her unique style of singing.

During her final performance Courtney joined with band The Struts for a cover of Piece Of My Heart, a song made famous by American singer Janis Joplin.

Judges Howie Mendel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Mel B, all praised the youngster on her powerful voice, with host Tyra Banks saying that she had introduced so many kids to rock and roll.

The competition was won by Canadian-American magician Shin Lim.

Teenage singing star Courtney Hadwin misses out on winning America's Got Talent title

Although Courtney missed out on taking home the title, the future still looks set to be bright for the youngster, judging by the success of a number of stars from the North East.

Famous faces in the region include South Shields X Factor singers Jade Thirlwall, 25, and Perrie Edwards, 25, from band Little Mix who won the show back in 2011.

They have gone on to have incredible global success winning numerous awards, including a Brit Award for British Single back in 2017.

Singing sensation Courtney Hadwin narrowly missed out on winning America's Got Talent.

While fellow X Factor singer and Joe McElderry, 27, from South Shields, who won X Factor in 2009, has gone on to have five Top 20 albums and has success in theatre, touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

X Factor singer James Arthur, 30, from Middlesborough, who won the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.

His debut single, "Impossible", was released by Syco Music after the final and debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart in its first week of release.

Rick Snowdon from Hartlepool appeared on The Voice back in 2016, making it through to the final eight of mentor Paloma Faith’s team, but was not chosen to advance to the live shows

Former X Factor star Jade Thrilwall has has a successful career with band Little Mix.

Since then he has been touring with his rock band Black Magic as its singer and guitarist.

Earlier this Michael Rice from Hartlepool won TV talent contest All Together Now, taking home the £50,000 prize pot.

The 20-year-old sang Crazy in Love by Beyonce, followed by a rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah which stole the show.

Since then he has opened the Waffle and Crepe Shack in Oxford Road, with the business to run alongside his music career.



Talent show winner Michael serves up desserts as he launches waffle shop

Lola Saunders, 24, from East Boldon, who missed out on winning the X Factor back in 2014, has also gone to be successful in her own right.

Singer Perrie Edwards has achieved global fame alongside her bandmates in Little Mix.

She has performed at events up and down the county, including the South Tyneside Festival, as well as starring in a number of theatre productions.

She is due to appear in Cinderella at the Tyne Opera House in Newcastle this Christmas, taking on the lead role of Cinderella.

Singer Sam Lavery, 19, also appeared on the X Factor back in 2016, but also missed out on winning the show.

The singer from Coxhoe has gone on to release her own music and has toured the country performing.

James Arthur has has solo success since appearing on the X Factor.

Lola Saunders is a star in her own right appearing in theatre shows and at events across the country.

South Shields star Joe McElderry has continued to wow crowds across the country with his voice.

Young performer Michael Rice won All Together Now earlier this year.