Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a veterinary practice in Hartlepool was broken into.

The incident happened at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, June 20, at Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

According to Cleveland Police, a door was smashed and several items were stolen including medicine for animals.

PC Hamilton, of Hartlepool CID, said: "There are various enquires ongoing including reviewing CCTV footage, and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.

"The same goes for anyone who has been sold or offered medicine for animals.

“Any items found should be disposed of safely or handed in to a police station."

Information can be provided by calling Cleveland Police on 101 or visiting https://www.cleveland.police.uk/ quoting reference number 113286.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.