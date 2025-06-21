Appeal for information following burglary at Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Cleveland Police are appealing for information after Clifton Lodge Veterinary Practice was broken into.placeholder image
Cleveland Police are appealing for information after Clifton Lodge Veterinary Practice was broken into.
Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a veterinary practice in Hartlepool was broken into.

The incident happened at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, June 20, at Clifton Lodge Veterinary Group, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Most Popular

According to Cleveland Police, a door was smashed and several items were stolen including medicine for animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Hamilton, of Hartlepool CID, said: "There are various enquires ongoing including reviewing CCTV footage, and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.

"The same goes for anyone who has been sold or offered medicine for animals.

“Any items found should be disposed of safely or handed in to a police station."

Information can be provided by calling Cleveland Police on 101 or visiting https://www.cleveland.police.uk/ quoting reference number 113286.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice