Birdman of Hartlepool loses latest court appeal over feeding activities that attracted rats
Brian Wilkins, known as “The Birdman of Hartlepool” was handed a two-year criminal behaviour order by magistrates in April after Hartlepool Borough Council prosecuted him for ignoring repeated warnings and notices.
The local authority said Wilkins carried on acting in an anti-social manner by putting down “excessive quantities” of bird seed, bread and biscuits around the town.
He pleaded his case by appealing against his conviction and sentence to Teesside Crown Court on Friday, September 12.
But a judge and two magistrates rejected it and backed the actions of the council and magistrates court.
Jessica Noble, for the council, told the crown court: “Numerous complaints were received by Hartlepool Borough Council between 2 May, 2023, and 10 January, 2024.
"They described Mr Wilkins feeding birds and wildlife around the town centre and borough of Hartlepool, adding to the vermin problem to the concerns of residents and businesses.”
He was taken to court for multiple breaches of a community protection notice served against him in January last year.
The appeal heard details of complaints to the council of Wilkins’ actions including from Camerons Brewery and the managers of Park Tower apartments about problems with rats and pigeons.
A pest control officer added Wilkins was “hindering” efforts to control rats around Lynnfield Primary School and that Middleton Grange shopping centre had to carry out a six-week control programme.
Representing himself in court, Wilkins, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, argued rats were already prevalent in the town and his work was “beneficial”.
"Hartlepool is awash with rats,” he said, adding: “We’re Hartlepool Wildlife Feeding Programme and we’re doing our best to feed our wildlife.”
Recorder Andrew Sutcliffe accepted Wilkins has “strongly held views”.
But in dismissing his appeal against conviction, Recorder Sutcliffe said the council was “within its statutory rights and indeed obligations” in serving the community protection notice on Wilkins and in taking him to court for breaching it.
And upholding the sentence, he said the magistrates had “no option” in making the Criminal Behaviour Order due to Wilkins’ “flagrant refusal” to comply with the protection notice.
Wilkins was ordered to pay £700 towards the council’s appeal costs.