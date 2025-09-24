A burglar who targeted people’s homes at night in a week-long crime spree has been jailed.

Prolific offender Adam Lee, 43, stole a computer worth £3,500 and wallet from a couple’s home in Lansdowne Road, Hartlepool, in July before trying to use the man’s stolen bank card in a shop.

Just a week earlier, he made off with £200 of tools from an outbuilding in a garden in Blakelock Gardens and also tried to get in the house.

Teesside Crown Court heard Lee has a lengthy record with more than 100 offences including several other burglaries, drugs, carrying and weapons.

Adam Lee was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for seven offences in Hartlepool in July 2025.

He went on his latest spree after “falling back into old habits” after moving back to Hartlepool and beginning to use drugs again.

Lee was caught on CCTV around 10.30pm on July 12 this year sneaking into the outbuilding in Blakelock Gardens that the homeowner’s father was renovating.

Prosecutor Rachel Butt said: “He left in possession of a large number of items before approaching the patio doors and unsuccessfully try the handle which was locked.”

Lee was arrested after his finger prints were found on a can of cider left at the scene.

He was released under investigation but went on to burgle another house in Lansdowne Road overnight on July 19.

The resident was notified early in the morning that his bank card had been declined after someone tried to use it five times in a nearby shop.

When he checked his living room, he noticed his work laptop computer and wallet containing two bank cards were missing.

Ms Butt added: “A wire from the laptop was hanging out a window.”

A mountain bike was also missing from his garden.

Again, Lee’s DNA was found at the scene.

When he was taken into custody he was found with a number of non-prescription tablets and a knife hidden in his sock.

Lee pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to burglary, attempted burglary, theft, fraud, possession of a bladed article and possession of Class C drugs.

Armit Jandoo said in mitigation Lee’s drug problems worsened this year and the crime spree was “relatively short-lived”.

Judge Joanne Kidd jailed Lee, of no fixed address, for 876 days, around two and a half years.