A man has been jailed for more than four years for stabbing another man in an unprovoked attack.

Lewis Theasby, 23, plunged the blade of a foot-long knife into the abdomen of the victim in Stephen Street, Hartlepool, last September.

Two neighbours came across the bleeding man moments later, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean told the court: “They arrived home in a taxi and the victim flagged them down indicating he had been stabbed.

Lewis Theasby was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for stabbing a man in Hartlepool.

"They called for an ambulance.”

He was able to tell police who attended it was Lewis Theasby who stabbed him before losing consciousness.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, which is the nearest major trauma centre.

The victim underwent exploratory surgery but luckily the knife missed any organs or major blood vessels.

Mr Bean said the unprovoked assault was captured on CCTV which happened after “words were exchanged”.

"The defendant clearly has a knife in his hand and almost immediately there is movement of the arm and a short struggle,” he said.

Theasby was arrested close to the town centre after a short foot chase with police.

He pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Judge Richard Clews told Theasby: “People have acted in exactly the same way you did that day and have ended up facing murder charges.

“There must be a custodial sentence for these offences.”

Theasby was assessed as posing a significant risk of committing further offences to his victims and the general public.

He was on a community order at the time for two counts of strangulation and two of battery.

He was also sentenced for a number of other crimes committed over the previous six months.

They included assaulting an emergency worker when he spat in a policewoman’s face last April, and criminal damage to a woman’s car in June.

Theasby, of Alpha Grove, Stockton, also admitted burgling an empty house in Blackhall Colliery of copper piping in July.

Dan Walker, mitigating, said it was a sad but familiar example of someone living “an entirely rudderless existence” after being in care and graduating from soft to hard drugs.

Theasby was jailed for four years and three months and will be on extended licence after his release.