A knife-carrying robber fled from a Hartlepool newsagents with the till despite the brave efforts of a female assistant to stop him.

Tyler Cannon, 26, has been jailed for the robbery carried out at Cora’s store at Stranton, Hartlepool, in June.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Cannon, who was in the grip of a “desperate” drug addiction, tussled with the shop worker over the till before cutting a wire with a knife and making off with it.

The shopkeeper said the traumatic incident has made him think about closing the business for good.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd described how Cannon struck up a meaningless conversation with the female assistant after walking into the shop around 1.15pm on June 16 this year.

He demanded money before picking up the till and tried to pull it away, but it was connected to a power cable.

Ms Todd said: “The member of staff grabbed the power cable, however the defendant continued shouting ‘Give me the till’.

"After a few moments the defendant produced a knife and used this to cut the cable.

"Once that had been severed the defendant has fled the store in possession of the till.”

Cannon was soon identified and he was seen entering a flat with the till under his arm.

Officers found it empty apart from a few coins when they raided the address. It previously had a couple of hundred pounds in it, the court heard.

A machete was also found in the shared property.

Cannon, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The shopkeeper was left £1,500 out of pocket and suffered ongoing illnesses he linked to the stress of the robbery.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said in mitigation that Cannon was immature for his age and addicted to crack cocaine at the time.

Mr Constantine added he had the knife for “protection”.

But in jailing Cannon for two years, Judge Richard Clews said: “The taking of drugs and funding of a habit cannot ever be used as excuses for crime. Quite the opposite.

"What’s particularly serious here is the effect that this robbery had on the victim.”