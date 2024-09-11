Doncaster man pleads guilty to GBH on victim outside Hartlepool town centre bar
Karl Webster, 32, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.
It relates to a reported incident outside a bar in Victoria Road in the early hours of Saturday, July 27.
The victim of the grievous bodily harm suffered a broken ankle while Webster spat at a detention officer.
Webster, from Woodside Road, in Doncaster, pleaded guilty to all three offences when he appeared before the crown court by videolink on Wednesday morning.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said Webster has a history of mental health issues and had just been released from hospital two days before the offences.
He asked the judge to adjourn sentencing for reports and for more inquiries into Webster’s health.
Webster was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced next month.