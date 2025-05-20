Four people have been arrested following a drugs raid in a property just off Hart Lane.

As part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Artemis, officers conducted a search warrant at an address on Duke Street, in Hartlepool, on the morning of Tuesday, May 20, where they arrested four people.

Two men aged 24 and 46 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and a 28-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They all remain in police custody.

Police also seized a number of weapons including a Samurai sword and a machete.