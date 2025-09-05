Four members of a group involved with a Hartlepool cannabis farm worth in excess of £1million have been jailed for more than 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided the complex at Graythorp Place last November after reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside.

Drugs grown and harvested there had a street value of between £437,000 and £1.3 million, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tenancy on the building had been taken out by Nathan Lee, 25, who opened the door to police on November 24 before quickly shutting it and fleeing.

The cannabis farm at Graythorp and inset, left to right, Nathan Lee, Vladimir Shabani, Flamur Pupa and Zabat Eshja.

He later handed himself into police, said prosecutor Tabatha Buck.

Four others were caught inside including Albanian men Zabit Eshja, 34, Vladimir Shabani, 52, and Flamur Pupa, 57.

Ms Buck said: “It was an operation where each party holds a similar part to play.”

Lee was said to be more “significantly” involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attended the site regularly to check on the grow and received progress reports, including pictures of packaged drugs from Eshja.

Shabani, described as a “trusted key holder” was caught inside by police. He was captured on CCTV regularly coming and going and also had a video on his phone showing Pupa counting a large bundle of cash at another location.

Pupa also ferried people to and from the cannabis farm, said Ms Buck.

The court heard Lee, a dad of three, originally intended to use the building to buy and sell cars before he fell into debt and was approached by organised criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Wilberforce, mitigating, said once in Lee struggled to break free, adding: “He didn’t appreciate the scale of the operation until much later.

"He was a small cog in undoubtedly what was a much larger chain.”

But Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell said: “This was a high value enterprise and without him it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Lee, Shabani, Eshja and Pupa all admitted being concerned in the production of a class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shabani and Esha also admitted arriving in the UK illegally, and Pupa to possession of criminal property over the cash.

Lee, of High Newham Road, Stockton, was jailed for 32 months, Eshja, of no fixed address, got 28 months, Shabani, also of no fixed address, was jailed for 40 months, and Pupa, of Albany Place, Egham, Surrey, got 31 months.