Four men jailed at Teesside Crown Court for role in £1.3m Hartlepool cannabis factory

By Mark Payne
Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:06 BST
Four members of a group involved with a Hartlepool cannabis farm worth in excess of £1million have been jailed for more than 10 years.

Police raided the complex at Graythorp Place last November after reports of a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside.

Most Popular

Drugs grown and harvested there had a street value of between £437,000 and £1.3 million, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tenancy on the building had been taken out by Nathan Lee, 25, who opened the door to police on November 24 before quickly shutting it and fleeing.

The cannabis farm at Graythorp and inset, left to right, Nathan Lee, Vladimir Shabani, Flamur Pupa and Zabat Eshja.placeholder image
The cannabis farm at Graythorp and inset, left to right, Nathan Lee, Vladimir Shabani, Flamur Pupa and Zabat Eshja.

He later handed himself into police, said prosecutor Tabatha Buck.

Four others were caught inside including Albanian men Zabit Eshja, 34, Vladimir Shabani, 52, and Flamur Pupa, 57.

Ms Buck said: “It was an operation where each party holds a similar part to play.”

Lee was said to be more “significantly” involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He attended the site regularly to check on the grow and received progress reports, including pictures of packaged drugs from Eshja.

Shabani, described as a “trusted key holder” was caught inside by police. He was captured on CCTV regularly coming and going and also had a video on his phone showing Pupa counting a large bundle of cash at another location.

Pupa also ferried people to and from the cannabis farm, said Ms Buck.

The court heard Lee, a dad of three, originally intended to use the building to buy and sell cars before he fell into debt and was approached by organised criminals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dan Wilberforce, mitigating, said once in Lee struggled to break free, adding: “He didn’t appreciate the scale of the operation until much later.

"He was a small cog in undoubtedly what was a much larger chain.”

But Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell said: “This was a high value enterprise and without him it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Lee, Shabani, Eshja and Pupa all admitted being concerned in the production of a class B drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shabani and Esha also admitted arriving in the UK illegally, and Pupa to possession of criminal property over the cash.

Lee, of High Newham Road, Stockton, was jailed for 32 months, Eshja, of no fixed address, got 28 months, Shabani, also of no fixed address, was jailed for 40 months, and Pupa, of Albany Place, Egham, Surrey, got 31 months.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice