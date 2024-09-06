A man strangled his ex-partner and threatened to burn her house down after the end of their relationship.

Michael Woolston, 29, repeatedly turned up at the woman’s house over Christmas last year when he made a series of frightening threats and broke in.

It culminated with him strangling his ex-partner who feared she would die, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Woolston has been jailed for more than two years for his behaviour.

Michael Woolston was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment. Photo: Cleveland Police

He attended the victim’s home two days before Christmas after the relationship ended the previous day.

He threatened to burn down the house and kill the family dog, said prosecutor Susan Hirst.

Woolston went back later that night and shouted he would kill his ex-partner’s grandmother, who was present, if she did not let him in.

He forced his way in through a window and took tobacco and some food from the fridge.

Woolston, of Laburnum Street, Hartlepool, returned to the address on Boxing Day making demands for money.

Ms Hirst said: “Suddenly he grabbed her around the throat with both hands pinning her down against the stairs. She fought back panicking as she believed he was trying to kill her.”

The victim’s mother called the police and Woolston was arrested. He admitted burglary, threats to damage property and intentional strangulation.

Eleanor Fry, mitigating, said he did not have a bad record for violence but “cannot control his outbursts in emotional situations”.

Judge Jonathan Carroll accepted people sometimes say hurtful things when a relationship ends.

But he said Woolston went “very far beyond it indeed” and sentenced him to 27 months in prison and gave him an indefinite restraining order.