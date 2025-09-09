A radio station boss has been cleared of using a homophobic slur after standing trial.

Jason Anderson, who runs Radio Hartlepool. was accused of saying “gay goons” to two men as part of a rift between Mr Anderson and a local charity.

He was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and stood trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

But he was found not guilty after magistrates said there was insufficient evidence.

It was alleged that Mr Anderson, 54, used the slur as the two men, connected with the charity, walked past him in Middleton Grange shopping centre in July last year as Mr Anderson was closing the shutters to the radio station.

One of the men gave evidence in court and said the alleged comment made him feel “worthless” and brought back childhood trauma over his sexuality.

He said he recognised Mr Anderson from social media and reported the alleged comment to police later.

But Mr Anderson, who had no previous convictions, denied saying anything to the men.

He told the court: “I didn’t call those boys anything at any time. I have never used those words.”

The court heard that shortly after the alleged incident, Mr Anderson put a post on Facebook headed “disgraceful behaviour” in which he accused the two men of staring at him and said he felt intimidated.

He went on to use the word “goon” in the post.

Mr Anderson, of Tankerville Street, said he believed the two men stared at him because of his ongoing rift with the local charity and another person with links to it who was subsequently found guilty of harassment.

The alleged victim denied that was the case, saying he was not aware of the other court case at the time.

Dismissing the charge, chair of the bench Donald Harrison said: “On the basis of everything we’ve heard we are not satisfied that the evidence is sufficient to prove all the elements of this offence to the required standard.”

Speaking through his solicitor, Martin Scarborough, after the verdict, Mr Anderson said: “I’m very grateful that the magistrates considered the evidence and have found me not guilty.

"Hopefully, this will be an end to it.”