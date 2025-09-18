Hartlepool convenience shop robber Kane Sutheran jailed at Teesside Crown Court
Kane Sutheran, 24, swiped e-cigs from the counter of a shop in York Road, Hartlepool, after turning aggressive towards the shopkeepers.
He pulled up his hood and made threatening gestures to the man and woman after he entered the store around 8am on May 31 and words were exchanged.
During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Teesside Crown Court heard at one point Sutheran put his hand inside his hoodie causing the shopkeepers to think he may have a weapon.
He then ran out of the store, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson and was arrested a few days later after being identified by police from CCTV.
Sutheran was on licence after being release from jail for another shop robbery he carried out with others in August 2023.
He was jailed for 30 months in March last year.
Sutheran, of York Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the new robbery.
In mitigation, Calum McNicholas said Sutheran had suffered previous trauma, adding: “When he was released from prison he fell back into a long-standing drug addiction which led to a desperate need for money.
"That’s the reason, but not an excuse, for this offending.”
Mr McNicholas said the future looks more positive thanks to support from Sutheran’s aunt and uncle, including a place to live and a job.
But Recorder Jason Pitter said jail was unavoidable and sentenced him to 18 months’ prison.
"You deliberately operated in a way which would have left the victims in fear of the use of a weapon,” he said.