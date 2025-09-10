A Hartlepool couple who starved their dog to death in what magistrates described as “one of the worst cases of animal cruelty” they had ever seen have been sentenced at court.

Rhys Hagan, 26, and Michelle Hindson, 27, were responsible for the death of bully breed Oreo who weighed less than half his expected body weight.

He was also covered with wounds, including suspected pressure sores, his fur was urine stained, and the remains of plastic were found in his stomach.

Vets were so concerned by Oroe’s condition they contacted the RSPCA after Hagan and Hindson took him to a local PDSA clinic in January to be cremated.

The couple were sentenced at Peterlee Magistrates' Court. Inset: one of the untreated pressure sores found by vets on Oreo.

An Inspector from the charity visited Hagan and Hindson at their home in Briar Walk. They had owned Orio for two years.

The PDSA vet who examined Oro and gave written evidence to the court, said: “My findings when examining Oreo’s body indicate that he was suffering in the period leading up to his death.

"The severe weight and muscle loss suggests a chronicity to this suffering of which, to the best of my knowledge, the owner did not seek veterinary treatment for.

“Furthermore the wounds to Oreo’s body and presence of staining of his fur suggest he was not kept in a suitable environment and was not protected from pain, suffering or injury.”

The cause of death for Oreo was given as starvation.

A second vet said it was her opinion Oreo had been caused unnecessary suffering due to Hagan and Hindson’s failure to investigate his poor body condition which had been ongoing for at least six weeks.

They each pleaded guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal between November 2024 and January this year.

The couple were sentenced at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court to 38 weeks’ prison, suspended for 12 months, and were banned from keeping animals for life.

Magistrates described it as “one of the most serious cases of animal cruelty we had ever seen in all the years we have been on the bench”.

Hagan was also fined £200 and Hindson ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work, and both were ordered to pay a 187 victim surcharge and £350 costs.