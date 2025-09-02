A drug addict burgled an elderly couple’s home during a catalogue of crime that has seen her locked up.

Leigh Hunter, 33, has been sentenced for a total of 18 offences committed across town between December last year and August this year.

They included many thefts from cars, shoplifting, vehicle interference and using victims’ stolen bank cards in shops.

The most serious was when she burgled the home of a couple in their 70s in the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool in January.

The homeowner, who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time, woke up to discover his coat containing his car keys was missing.

He checked his home CCTV and saw Hunter and an unknown male outside the previous night.

Rachel Butt, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “The defendant has gone briefly inside for around 15 seconds before leaving in possession of the coat, a large bag containing Christmas gifts and hampers they received.”

Hunter also stole items from the man’s Mercedes car which was also stolen two weeks later.

The court also heard how Hunter was disturbed with others stealing from a number of cars early in the morning in late December.

One vehicle belonged to a man who had gone to Australia for Christmas.

He spotted a post on Facebook advertising stolen items for sale, including property taken from his car, said Ms Butt.

In March, Hunter used a woman’s credit card, stolen from the owner’s vehicle, in The Bungalow convenience shop.

She tried the same thing with a man’s bank card after stealing his wallet while he parked his BMW at the One Stop shop, in Catcote Road, in July.

Hunter admitted some offences and was found guilty of others in her absence.

The court heard the former chef’s life had gone in a “downward spiral” linked to a 10-year drug addiction.

Regarding the burglary, defence barrister Stephen Constantine said: “It’s the first time she has ever stooped so low as to walk into somebody’s house.

"She had no idea who lived there or their age. She is thoroughly ashamed.”

Hunter, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 19 months.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi said she had caused “quite considerable distress” to the victims.