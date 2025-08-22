A woman drug dealer was caught with crack cocaine and money hidden in her bra when she was stripped searched by police.

Cassandra Piperides, 40, was arrested after police raided her home in Dent Street, Hartlepool, last September where drugs were found.

She was taken to the police station and became agitated when asked to remove her bra during a strip search.

During a sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court, prosecutor Anthony Pettengell, said: “A few seconds later she said ‘I’ve got crack and cash in my bra’.”

Mr Pettengell said Piperides had two grip seal bags containing 14 individual street deals worth £140 as well as £100 cash.

Her dealing was also confirmed when police analysed messages on a mobile phone seized during the raid.

"Six conversations were identified that related to the supply of drugs at street level with deals varying from £10 to £30 being requested,” said Mr Pettengell.

The court heard Piperides was selling under instruction from someone else and got involved with dealing to support her sick father and partner who was in debt.

Mark Styles, mitigating, said she had spent six weeks in prison, adding: “She’s found it a very difficult experience and a chastening one.”

He said Piperides was capable of being rehabilitated.

Recorder Ayesha Smart agreed while noting her “strong personal mitigation” and the current pressure on prisons.

Piperides was given 24 months’ imprisonment, which was suspended for 24 months, and 35 rehabilitation activity days.

She must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.