Hartlepool garage boss caught with £10,000 of cocaine jailed by Teesside Crown Court
Brian McLoughlin, 32, turned to dealing when his legitimate businesses were not doing well and he began using the drug himself, racking up debts.
He was arrested in December 2021 when police were called to a disturbance at a bar at Hartlepool Marina.
McLoughlin was found in a toilet cubicle with six suspicious small plastic bags and over £1,000 in cash on him.
A small amount of cocaine was also found in his car.
McLoughlin gave a false address at first but police quickly traced his flat on the Marina where a “substantial amount” of cocaine was found, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said there was just over 100 grams of the class A drug in two tubs together with scales and a number of small bags.
At a sentencing hearing this month, Judge Richard Bennett said: “It’s quite clear you were buying in quantities of cocaine then creating street level deals.”
The court heard McLoughlin turned to dealing after a “particularly bad” year in 2021 when a legitimate business venture went wrong, leaving him in debt.
He was introduced to cocaine and started using more and more, said his barrister Stephen Constantine.
"He began to supply on a limited basis in order to fund his own purchase of the drug and pay off his debts,” said Mr Constantine.
McLoughlin, of Park Road, Hartlepool, was not charged until August this year.
Since his arrest for the drugs, he served a 15-month jail sentence for assault.
After being released he has focused on running his garage which employs three people, added Mr Constantine.
He said: “Over the past three years he really has made some effort to put things right.”
McLoughlin admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
He was sentenced to 30 months prison but will only have to serve 40% – approximately a year – under the new early release system.
Judge Bennett said: “At the time you were dealing drugs as an easy option but realise now it’s clear that didn’t solve anything.”