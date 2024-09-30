Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been warned all options including prison are open after he admitted sending a threatening message.

Louis Gofton, 27, pleaded guilty to sending a communication threatening death or serious harm in an appearance at Teesside Crown Court.

Full details of the message were not given in court although it was confirmed that it was sent by the defendant on August 3 this year at his home in Baden Street, Hartlepool.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said Gofton had been suffering from mental health issues at the time liked to PTSD from his time in the Army and a tragic bereavement.

Gofton pleaded guilty to the offence on the grounds that he acted recklessly and did not intend the threat to be taken seriously.

The judge agreed to an adjournment for five weeks for a pre-sentence report to be written.

He remanded Gofton in custody and said all options, up to and including prison, would be open when he is sentenced in November.