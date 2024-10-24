Hartlepool man attempted to rob victim of shopping and bike
Jordan Malton, 31, approached the victim while he was on his way home in the street and attempted to take the goods from him.
When the victim challenged him, Malton punched the man in the face.
He made off empty handed when a family member intervened.
The incident happened in the Foggy Furze area of the town on the evening of Saturday, June 15.
Malton, of Suffolk Close, Hartlepool, admitted attempted robbery and was sentenced to 30 months by Teesside Crown Court,
Detective Constable Sarah Harrison, of Hartlepool CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Jordan Malton.
"We won’t tolerate robberies taking place in this town. Having someone approached on their way home from shopping and being assaulted is not acceptable and anyone who carried out criminal offences like this can expect to be put before the courts.”