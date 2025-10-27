Hartlepool man Jack Crannage sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for assaulting policeman
Police were called to Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, on July 12 this year where Jack Crannage, 26, was causing a disturbance with two females.
Due to his aggressive behaviour, police drew their incapacity spray, cuffed him and arrested him, Teesside Crown Court heard.
While resisting arrest, he kicked a police officer in the arm and later had to be restrained after lunging at an officer.
Crannage, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.
It put him in breach of a 19-month suspended prison sentence he received at Newcastle Crown Court last December.
But the judge decided not to impose it after hearing how Crannage has since turned a corner by stopping drinking and taking drugs, which he had used to cope after being deeply affected by the death of his uncle.
Crannage was given 60 days’ alcohol abstinence monitoring.