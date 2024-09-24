Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who shot another man in the head with an an air gun has been jailed.

Kenneth Richardson turned the weapon on the 63-year-old victim during an incident at Richardson’s home in Telford Close, Hartlepool, on March 28 this year.

The Mail previously reported that the alarm was initially raised at around 7am.

Police said at the time the victim was found with a pellet injury to his temple believed to have been caused by an air rifle.

Kenneth Richardson was jailed for 32 months at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Cleveland Police.

The man, believed to have been the defendant’s boyfriend, received treatment at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, although his injuries were not life-threatening.

Richardson, 44, was initially charged with attempted murder until prosecutors later accepted his guilty plea to the alternative offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also pleaded guilty to possess air weapon with intent to endanger life on the same date.

Richardson was sentenced to a term of 32 months imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court.