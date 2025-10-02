An abusive man has been locked up for a campaign of domestic violence against his former partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Simpson, 25, assaulted the woman, made threats to smash up her home and took money from her for his drug use, a court heard.

He was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 16 months on October 1 after pleading guilty to theft, assault by beating and harassment at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Andrew Pickin described how last November Simpson pinned the woman down on her bed after an argument about him using her bank cards and drug consumption.

John Simpson was jailed at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.

"He squeezed her neck which affected her ability to breathe,” said Mr Pickin. Simpson then grabbed £20 which she had in her hand before running out the property.

He was arrested and bailed with conditions to stay away from her.

But over several days in March this year, Simpson accused her of cheating and made threats to harm himself while holding a kitchen knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also bit her on her lip and threatened to smash her home up.

In mitigation, Calum McNicholas said Simpson had experienced problems with drug addiction and mental health.

"He can see now just how clearly he needs to change his path,” said Mr McNicholas.

He added there was a job in construction waiting for Simpson when he is released and he is trying to change his ways in prison.

Recorder Ciaran Rankin sentenced Simpson, formerly of Shakespeare Avenue, Hartlepool to a total of 16 months.

He said Simpson’s offending had had a “significant adverse impact” on his former partner.