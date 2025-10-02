Hartlepool man John Simpson, 25, jailed for domestic abuse crimes against former partner
John Simpson, 25, assaulted the woman, made threats to smash up her home and took money from her for his drug use, a court heard.
He was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 16 months on October 1 after pleading guilty to theft, assault by beating and harassment at an earlier hearing.
Prosecutor Andrew Pickin described how last November Simpson pinned the woman down on her bed after an argument about him using her bank cards and drug consumption.
"He squeezed her neck which affected her ability to breathe,” said Mr Pickin. Simpson then grabbed £20 which she had in her hand before running out the property.
He was arrested and bailed with conditions to stay away from her.
But over several days in March this year, Simpson accused her of cheating and made threats to harm himself while holding a kitchen knife.
He also bit her on her lip and threatened to smash her home up.
In mitigation, Calum McNicholas said Simpson had experienced problems with drug addiction and mental health.
"He can see now just how clearly he needs to change his path,” said Mr McNicholas.
He added there was a job in construction waiting for Simpson when he is released and he is trying to change his ways in prison.
Recorder Ciaran Rankin sentenced Simpson, formerly of Shakespeare Avenue, Hartlepool to a total of 16 months.
He said Simpson’s offending had had a “significant adverse impact” on his former partner.