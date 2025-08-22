Hartlepool man pleads guilty to domestic violence offences against woman

By Mark Payne
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
A man has been remanded in custody after admitting a number of domestic abuse related offences.

John Simpson, aged 25, pleaded guilty to three charges against a woman who has since died, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He admitted stealing money and assaulting her on November 27 last year.

Simpson also pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment between February 1 last year and Mach 6 this year.

Teesside Crown Court.placeholder image
Teesside Crown Court.

The charge covers at least two occasions when he attended the woman’s house uninvited, physically assaulted her and threatened violence towards her.

Mahdev Singh Sachdev, prosecuting, said there was no suggestion Simpson had anything to do with the woman’s tragic death.

The defence asked for an adjournment for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

Judge Richard Bennett said: “These were unpleasant offences.”

Simpson, previously of Shakespeare Avenue, Hartlepool, but now of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until sentence in October.

