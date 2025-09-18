A Hartlepool man is awaiting his fate after police found thousands of indecent images of children on a number of personal devices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen MacDonald, 41, was found to be in possession of over 7,300 indecent images when police searched his home in March last year.

MacDonald, of Somersby Close, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty three counts of making indecent photographs of a child at Teesside Magistrates Court on September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how he had 34 photos in the most serious category A, a further 21 of category B and 7,256 category C images.

Stephen MacDonald, 41, was found to be in possession of more than 7,300 indecent images of children when police searched his home in March last year.

Heather Blair, prosecuting, said: “Police attended an address on Somersby Close, at the home of the defendant, where they executed a search warrant and found a number of devices belonging to the defendant.

"He gave no comment when he was interviewed and was subsequently released under investigation while the police carried out forensic analyses on his devices which showed a number of category A, B and C images.”

Miss Blair told the court that there were a “number of aggravating features”, with some photos showing children as young as five and some of youngsters who “seemed to be in pain or distress”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Moore, mitigating, said: “He fully accepts responsibility for the offences.

"Essentially, it was an issue that has spiralled. He did not start out with the intention, but once he got into the dark web space, he did not do anything to try and get out of it.”

MacDonald, who has no previous convictions, suffers from anxiety, depression and ADHD.

He was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing at Teesside Crown Court on October 15.