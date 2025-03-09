A man engaged in sexually inappropriate chat with a girl he believed to be 14 despite saying he was old enough to be her dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Pinchen, 37, from Hartlepool, asked her for pictures in her underwear and encouraged her to carry out sex acts on Snapchat, Teesside Crown Court was told.

The “girl”, however, was actually an undercover police operative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Pinchen sought to gain the decoy’s trust in conversations over a number of weeks in late 2023 and included grooming behaviour.

Darren Pinchen spoke to who he believed was a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat.

That was despite him telling her: “I’m old enough to be your dad and I don’t know if I should be talking to you.”

Mairi Clancy, prosecuting, said: “The defendant displayed a clear persistent interest in what he believed was a child.”

Pinchen was placed on the sex offenders’ register after admitting charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also failed to tell police he was of no fixed address within the required time after being released from a mental health hospital last July.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said that Pinchen, previously of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, was suffering from a depressive disorder at the time of the offending.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Recorder Abdul Iqbal said: “These offences are serious on any view. It was only police intervention which stopped your behaviour.”

But he said there was a realistic chance Pinchen could be rehabilitated and was “just persuaded” to suspend a two-year prison sentence for 18 months.

The judge also imposed 150 hours of community work.